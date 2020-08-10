Weapons Recovered From Alfred Robinson, An Armed Robber In Asaba (Disturbing Video)

A vehicle loaded with arms and ammunition meant for armed robbery operations was intercepted by the Intelligence Response Squad led by DCP Abba Kyari in Asaba Delta State.

A suspected leader of the gang, Alfred Robinson was also arrested. The weapons look military grade and leaving one wondering if they were about to start a war.

