Weapons Recovered From Alfred Robinson, An Armed Robber In Asaba (Disturbing Video)
A vehicle loaded with arms and ammunition meant for armed robbery operations was intercepted by the Intelligence Response Squad led by DCP Abba Kyari in Asaba Delta State.
A suspected leader of the gang, Alfred Robinson was also arrested. The weapons look military grade and leaving one wondering if they were about to start a war.
