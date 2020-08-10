Rita Ora sizzles while staying safe in Ibiza by matching her bikini to her mask

Cautious Rita Ora was staying safe while looking sensational in Ibiza with a matching mask and bikini set. She was keeping covered up – well, kind of – as she celebrating the five-year anniversary of the release of her track Body On Me. The party capital of the world is of course on the UK‘s list of countries to only visit if travel is essential.

Rita and her Greek-French boyfriend Romain Gavras landed before the restrictions came into force.

She clearly knows she had to take precautions, but she wasn’t about to do it without a bit of style.

Her bikini was as turquoise as her face covering – the three-piece was perfection as she baked in the 35c Spanish heat.

“Wear a mask even on holiday,” she captioned the shot on Instagram.

It quickly racked up more than 200,000 likes before she returned to the beach to make the most of the sun.

