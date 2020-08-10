PALM OIL TANK FARM FOR SALE IN CALABAR

PALM OIL TANK FARM AVAILABLE FOR SALE IN CALABAR

A 21.6 Metric tonnes Capacity (24.9 Millions litres), 3 Tanks, 6 loading arms Gantries, the Tanks are Convertible, on 1.2 Hectares of land, C of O, in Etok Nsan, Calabar Cross River state, Nigeria. Price : N8.5billion asking ( can be converted to petroleum product use) Please take notes serious buyer will make provision for logistic for 2 person for inspection: Interested buyers can reach me on Tel/whatsapp : 08037191728

