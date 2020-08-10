Nigerians React as Sam Loco Efe’s Son Remembers him 9years after Death

Legendary late Nollywood actor Sam Loco Efe’s son has taken to social media to remember him nine after his passing. The actor died on August 2011. According to reports, his lifeless body was found in a hotel room where he lodged.

Sam Loco was famously known for his comic roles in movies.

His son Omoruyi Loco Efe took to his Twitter handle hours ago to remember the late actor as he revealed that his father’s death happened when he was sitting for exams in school.

He tweeted:

“Around this time in 2011, I was just starting my bar finals exams when news of your death hit me. 9 years gone! 9 years remembered! Rest on erhamwen!”

Meanwhile, Nigerians are reacting to the post, with some sharing the actor’s throwback movies acknowledging that he was indeed a legend. See below.

Keep resting Pa Loco… G.O.A.T❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6prhtG10oS — MBAMA EMEKA LEO (@LeoMbama) August 7, 2020

Rest on the legend of our generation. pic.twitter.com/y3CLvAN6rG — THE LION (@Levite321) August 7, 2020

