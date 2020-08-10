Nigerian Lady Celebrates as she becomes a British Citizen – VIDEO

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate as she becomes a British citizen. Arike Ade took to her Twitter handle to celebrate as she thanked God for the blessing that was bestowed on her with a new citizenship.

She shared photos of herself posing with her Oath of allegiance certificate in hand. Arike. She also shared a short video of herself dancing and praising God.

“It’s being God. say hello to the latest British babe in town so happy. British certificate bagged.”, she captioned the photos.

See the photos and watch the video below;

It’s being God mehnn🥳😩🥰🥰🥺🥰🥰 say hello to the latest British babe in town so happy 🙏❤️❤️❤️. British certificate bagged👍 pic.twitter.com/0DaZfp6RPv — Arikeade omo chester🇬🇧🇳🇬 (@Elveen_____) August 5, 2020

