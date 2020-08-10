Moment Husband Tries To Use His Wife For Money Rituals. You Won’t Believe What Happened Next

A man has countered his wife’s claims that she bleeds after s3x because her husband wants to use her for money making rituals. Mother-of-two, Aina, had claimed in her divorce suit that her husband, Adebayo Adeniji, brought a certain calabash home in which he washes his hands; and that at midnight, he gets up to start casting incantations of all sorts.

Adebayo, however, countered that Aina bled after s3x because she was a cancer patient.

“My travails in Adebayo’s home reached its climax when blood started flowing from my private part anytime he had s3xuaI intercourse with me,” Aina narrated on Tuesday before a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, asking it to dissolve her 32-year marriage to Adeniji.

She also accused her husband of drunkenness.

In her petition, Aina, a resident of Oke-Ado area of Ibadan, also claimed that the husband had concluded moves to use her for money rituals.

“My lord, I have recorded 32 years of horror, sadness and tears in Adebayo’s home.

“Little did I know that he had, all along, planned how to use me as part of his objects for his money ritual and I was staying with him with all faithfulness.

“What I discovered was that Adebayo brought a certain calabash home in which he washes his hands. Then, in the midnight, he gets up to start casting incantations of all sorts.

“Adebayo is a deadly drunkard who is often exposed to public ridicule in his drunkenness,” Aina alleged.

In his response, the husband denied some of the allegations against him by Aina, but agreed that the marriage be dissolved.

