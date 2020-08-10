Moment a Mother sent her Daughter to Steal a Lady’s Bag at a Mall – VIDEO

A video making the rounds online has showed the moment a little girl stole a lady’s bag at a mall while her mom watched and encouraged her. In the video, the girl is seen with her mom and siblings standing close to the victim. While they all stood, the little girl bent down carefully to steal the lady’s bag which was placed on the floor.

Her mom was on the watch to see if someone was coming to avoid girl getting caught. After stealing the bag, they quickly headed out.

Watch the video below;

69 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)