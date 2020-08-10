Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcome first child

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are new parents. The 30-year-old author and the 41-year-old Marvel star have reportedly welcomed their first together, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Schwarzenegger‘s brother Patrick told the outlet while picking up a gift with pink ribbons that the couple was “doing great.” While the baby’s exact birthday isn’t known, Pratt was reportedly spotted at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday.

The “Avengers” star and Schwarzenegger married in June 2019 after a six-month engagement. They met in 2018 while attending church.

The new bundle joins Pratt’s 7-year-dol son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

