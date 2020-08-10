How To Stop Damaging Your Kidney – Avoid Excess Intake Of These 3

In the human body, there are two kidneys present which are bean-shaped organs that perform several important functions.

photo credit : safaconline.org

Their responsibility is to filter blood, removing waste through urine, producing hormones, balancing minerals, and maintaining fluid balance in the system.

There are many risk factors that triger kidney disease.

The most common ones are uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure. Did you know that kidney disease or damages has led to the death of so many People?

“Damage to the kidneys is often irreversible, so if you don’t take good care of your kidneys you May face significant health risks which result in dialysis or kidney transplant. And you know how much it cost.

When the kidneys is damaged or affected with diseases and are unable to function properly, fluid can build up in the body and waste can accumulate in the blood system.

Therefore avoiding or limiting these 7 foods in your diet may help decrease the accumulation of waste products in the blood, improve kidney function, and prevent further damage.

Listed BELLOW ARE THE SEVEN KINDS OF FOODS YOU SHOULD AVOID

“To avoid kidney health challenges stay away from eating excess of these foods.

1. Salt

Consuming Sodium salt overloads leads to increase in blood pressure, which puts a strain on your kidneys. The typical American diet has been evaluated, and to contain about 3,300 mg of sodium per day, which is much higher than the 2,300 mg daily maximum (about a teaspoon of salt) recommended by the government for healthy adults.

Consuming A high salt diet will alter this sodium balance, causing the kidneys to have reduced function and remove less water resulting in higher blood pressure. This puts strain on the kidneys and can lead to kidney disease or damages. Please take note of that.

2. Drinking Alcohol in Excess

Regular drinking more than four bottles a day has been found to double the risk of chronic kidney disease.

Drinking excess Alcohol causes changes in the function of the kidneys and makes them less able to filter the blood. Alcohol also affects the ability to regulate fluid and electrolytes in the body. When alcoholdehydrates (dries out) the body, the drying effect can affect the normal function of cells and organs, including the kidneys.

3.SMOKING

Although smoking have some benefits, unlike united state of America and other places that experiences cold wether, People smoke in order to keep their body walm whenever they is cold. But smoking in excess contribute to kidney problems.

Many People use to ask question whether smoking is bad for their health Yes, for the following reasons, Smoking can affect medicines used to treat high blood pressure. Uncontrolled or poorly controlled high blood pressure is a leading cause of kidney disease. Smoking slows the blood flow to important organs like the kidneys and can make kidney disease worse or damages the kidney.

