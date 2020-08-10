BBNaija: Nigerians praise Lucy after pictures of her selling roasted plantain surfaced on the internet

Nigerians on social media have reacted to photos of BBNaija housemate, Lucy selling roasted plantain in the past. The photos which is currently serving rounds on the internet, has been admired by a lot of people who described the 30 year old to be a hustler.

It should be recalled that some hours back, Lucy opened up to her fellow housemate, Prince about being homeless. She has has since gained a lot of sympathy from well-meaning Nigerians who heard about her story were touched.

See the photos below,

Nigerians praise Lucy

See how Nigerians reacted to the pictures below,

yuwelcumm wrote, “Imagine! Mad oh. Would she have been in the same space with them if not because of BBNaija this year. Probably not. Life is amazing!. All the best Lu”

fig8kimberly wrote “Wow that’s inspiring “

gallant_u.c wrote “she is a hustler”

sayomiakin wrote “I’m proud of her.”

marshnello_ wrote “I hope she doesn’t get evicted on Sunday and stays in the house a little longer ..In her conversation with Prince not long she said she had no place to stay , that prior to when she entered the house she had to drop her things with her friend as rent had expired, she is an orphan too.. leaving the house too early would be emotionally distabilizing for now..she won’t win but at least let her stay in the house for some more time”

lizinomonami wrote “There is dignity in labour.”

mokgadibosman wrote “Wish she wins another 500k before she lives this Sunday so she can start a formal business n I hope cleaning products n food products use her. But Sunday she must go”

