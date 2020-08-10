“All The Money Wey Dem Promise Me Na Fake, My Daddy Still Dey Ride Okada” – Internet Sensation, Success, blows Hot – VIDEO

Internet sensation, Success Adegor has revealed that all the promises made to her after her video went viral, were not fulfilled. Recall, little trended few months back after a video of her ranting over her dismissal from school by her class teacher.

Success Adegor has resurfaced on social media and this time, she has called out all those who promised to help her with her education after they had pledged their support for her following her touching story.

The little has refuted claims that her life has tremendously changed after people pledged their support stressing that her life has not changed since.

According to Success, all the promises made to her by people were fake and ‘audio money’ claiming that her father still rides a motorcycle.

Watch the video below;

