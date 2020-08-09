‘Yahoo’ Boys have become Role Models, Diezani Cries Out

Diezani Alison-Madueke, has bemoaned the fact that societal values have disintegrated to the extent that online fraudsters otherwise known as ‘Yahoo boys’ have become role models in Nigerian society. Diezani said this while delivering a lecture at a virtual event which was also attended by her former boss, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday.

The videos were shared on Twitter by blogger, Jackson Ude.

The former minister, who is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, for alleged fraud running into billions of dollars said ;

“The ones that have swag, the Yahoo Yahoo boys as my son would say; these in short, are the role models they are looking at. These are the ones that reinforce negative societal norms and values.

“This is a travesty of an unfolding tragedy for us. Why have I spent time talking about fatherless homes and the impact it has on our children? The truth of the matter is that an irresponsible boy tends to become an irresponsible man and it is therefore a vicious cycle. If you plant yam, you cannot harvest plantain.”

