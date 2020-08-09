See Moment The Corpse Of Kashamu Buruji Arrived For Burial – VIDEO

Watch video of the moment the remains of late Senator Kashamu Buruji of Ogun State arrived his Ijebu-Igbo residence, to be buried today in accordance with Islamic rites.

Senator Buruji Kashamu who represented Ogun East senatorial district from 2015 to 2019, died on Saturday due to COVID-19 complications at a Lagos hospital.

Eventhough the former senator was said to have died of COVID-19 complications, the crowd of sympathizers in his compound did not observe social distancing.

See photos and video below.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KnugpTQbzo

