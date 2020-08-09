‘Mommy Calm Down’ Boy Meets Governor Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has kept his promise to meet with ‘mommy calm down’ internet sensation, Oreofeoluwa Lawal-Babalola.

Last month, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed his desire to meet little Preofeoluwa after his ‘calm down’ video went viral.

He noted that the exchange between the little boy and his mother was funny, adding that it depicts the efforts parents put in moulding children into responsible adults.

Governor Sanwo-Olu met the boy and his family yesterday, and he utilized the opportunity to reiterate the need for Lagosians to keep calm and follow all the COVID-19 safety measures.

