Moment California Man was Robbed of his $200k Life Savings outside Bank Seconds after Withdrawing Money – VIDEO

A man got robbed of his entire life savings outside a bank few seconds after he withdrew the money from his bank. Francisco Cornejo was attacked outside a Chase Bank in Huntington Park, California, US. A masked man was caught on video running off with Francisco Cornejo’s life savings of $200,000.

The video shows Francisco Cornejo trying to grab the thief as he falls to the ground. He can then be heard begging for help as the man runs off with his money.

The money came from a recent sale of his house and was everything he had in his bank account. Francisco’s lawyer, Nathan Soleimani explained,

“He was parked as close as possible to the bank, knowing he was going to withdraw a large amount of cash.

“Before he was able to get to his car, he was grabbed and beaten. “And when he was being beaten he was doing his best to try and retain the bag that he brought with him.”

The lawyer said investigators are now looking into CCTV footage from the bank to try and hunt the suspect. The FBI is also involved and a representative from Chase Bank said they were working with law enforcement.

Though the violent attack left Francisco battered and bruised, his family say they are grateful he’s alive. Huntington Park police has asked anyone with information to call.

Below is a video of the attack courtesy of abc news

