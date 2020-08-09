”I’m Brand New” – Singer Terry G debuts new Look as he cuts off his Trademark Dreadlocks

August 9, 2020   Entertainment   No comments

Popular Nigerian artiste, Gabriel Oche Amanyi professionally known as Terry G, is wearing a new look after he cut off his famous deadlocks.The ‘Free madness’ crooner shared a photo of himself rocking his new look on his social media page.

Sharing the photo, he wrote ;

”Am a brand new G..please you gonna need to re introduce yourself”

On another photo, he wrote ;For God so love the world that he gave his only begotten son that whoever believes in him shall prosper and have everlasting life…#Ginjah4life #omodadabyterryg #sundayvibe

View this post on Instagram

Am a brand new G..please you gonna need to re introduce yourself 😃 cc @heluminatee @heluminatee

A post shared by Terry G (@iamterryg) on

78 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
SEO Score
(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *