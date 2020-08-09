”I’m Brand New” – Singer Terry G debuts new Look as he cuts off his Trademark Dreadlocks

Popular Nigerian artiste, Gabriel Oche Amanyi professionally known as Terry G, is wearing a new look after he cut off his famous deadlocks. The ‘Free madness’ crooner shared a photo of himself rocking his new look on his social media page.

Sharing the photo, he wrote ;

”Am a brand new G..please you gonna need to re introduce yourself”

On another photo, he wrote ; For God so love the world that he gave his only begotten son that whoever believes in him shall prosper and have everlasting life…#Ginjah4life #omodadabyterryg #sundayvibe

78 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)