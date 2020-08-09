“I Promise to be your best Friend” – Regina Daniels says as she shares Postnatal photos with her son, Munir

Billionaire wife and Actress Regina Daniels, has taken to her social media page to share adorable postnatal photos with her son, Munir. Regina Daniels, The young mother of one shared the adorable new photos on her Instagram page today, August 8, 2020.

Regina Daniels wrote that she is beyond lucky to be his mother and she pledged to be his best friend for life.

Sharing the photos, Regina Daniels wrote ;

“My son 🥺🥺😻😻

Words cannot express the joy in my hearts whenever I say these words . I am beyond lucky to have you and I promise to be the best mum and your best friend for life . You rock my world BOY 😩”

64 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 8 times, 1 visits today)