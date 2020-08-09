6 Reasons For Drinking Pickle Juice – Is It Healthy?

There have been many people promoting the benefits of pickle juice, but is it really good for you? Here is the story from recent studies and from those who have used it. First, there are two types of juice. There is the processed kind with preservatives and vinegar; these pickles are stored on store shelves. These can be very salty and very high in sodium.

Second are the naturally fermented pickles. They need to stay refrigerated since no preservatives are added, only water and salt. These are lower in sodium and have more probiotics from the natural peel of the cucumbers.

This briny juice is good for you since it can provide your body with electrolytes, especially when you have lost a lot of fluid.

If you have any cardiovascular issues or high blood pressure, it is better to use a more natural brine, or lower sodium content. If you have been diagnosed with gastritis or gout it may make it worse, so it’s best to drink just plain water.

6. Helps with Hydration

Pickle juice can help the body retain minerals and fluids when working outside, or during exercise when you are sweating. It can also help alleviate muscle cramping due to dehydration during sports performance.

5. Eases Digestion

Since the natural kind of pickle juice is fermented, it contains probiotics, and vinegar has been found to help with digestive problems. It may help your body slow the process of gastric emptying, making you feel fuller faster. Pickle juice is also fat free.

4. May Help with Weight Loss

Share

It has been found that the acetic acid in vinegar can interfere with the body’s ability to digest starch, which may help with weight loss, as it gives you fewer total calories in the bloodstream.

3. Assists in Blood Sugar Regulation

Share

Pickle juice contains vinegar, and vinegar itself is promoted as a before-dinner drink to help improve your body’s response to insulin from food intake. It can lower your glucose response by absorbing less sugar from your meal.

2. Could Help Pregnant Woman

There are many reports of women craving pickles or pickle juice during pregnancy. This is because it resolves the electrolyte imbalance for those women suffering from nausea, fatigue or bloating due to loss of salt and minerals.

1. Takes the Edge Off During a Hangover

Share

If you occasionally drink too much, a hangover can cause disruption to your normal daily functions. To help you recover more quickly, pickle juice comes to the rescue.

Usually a lot of alcohol causes dehydration, and so the salty pickle juice revives your body’s liquids and then makes you want to drink even more water; this is good for rehydration after a night of alcohol.

68 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)