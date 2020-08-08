You Are Inside A Woman’s Private Part – Female Pastor Tells Man (VIDEO)

The chilling moment a female pastor told a man identified as Ebuka that he’s kept in a woman’s private part, was captured on camera.

In the video, the cleric during a church crusade revealed that she was hearing the name Ebuka from the Spirit realm and asked who bears such name within the congregation.

The man identified himself and the woman said he’s spirituallly hidden inside a woman’s private part.

The most hilarious part was when the interpreter asked the pastor to help him as that place is not good for him

