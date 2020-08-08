Senator Buruji Kashamu Dies Of COVID-19 Complications – So Sad

Sad news reaching us has it that senator Buruji Kashamu is dead!

I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.

