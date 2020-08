While some are showing off and making noise with spraying of notes, watch the late Senator Buruji Kashamu calmly and noiselessly spraying bundles of money on King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall and a lady. Na man you be Senator. May your good deeds speak for you.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

57 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)