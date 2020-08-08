Naira Marley Arraigned Before Abuja Mobile Court, Fined N200,000 – VIDEO

Singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, was on Friday morning arraigned before an Abuja mobile court for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Naira Marley was charged to court for travelling in a chartered plane meant for a Lagos judge to the Federal Capital Territory for a concert which was held on June 13.

The FCT Administration filed a four-count charge against him for hosting a concert in Jabi Lake mall in Abuja, in clear violation of COVID-19 directives on June 13, flouting the presidential ban on Interstate travels and public gatherings.

After the charges were read to him, Naira Marley pleaded guilty and the presiding magistrate Idayat Akanni handed down a N200, 000 on him.

