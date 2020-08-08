Moment Man Tries To Force A Ring On His Girlfriend’s Finger As She Rejects His Proposal – VIDEO

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a man insisted on putting an engagement ring on his girlfriend’s finger after she rejected it. According to alleged reports, the couple have been dating for years, so the man decided to take the relationship to the next level.

However, he was shocked to his bones after she turned him down amidst friends and well wishers who also did their best to make her accept his proposal.

In the video shared online, the lady was heard telling him to stop the proposal and get up on his feet, but he insisted on engaging her.

Watch the video below;

