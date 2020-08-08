Moment Cossy Orjiakor Engaged To Abel, Her German Boyfriend – VIDEO

Nollywood actress Cossy Orjiakor set to wed her German boyfriend.

Her boyfriend proposed to her during his birthday celebration and the busty Nollywood actress and musician gladly say ‘Yes’.

The excited Nollywood actress Cossy, took to her social media account to share the goodnews with a caption; “Ring Alert.. Yes Yes Yes 2020. A beautiful year to plan a wedding”.

Congratulations to her!!

Watch The Video Below!

