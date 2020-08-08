Moment Billionaire’s Daughter, Adama Indimi Wed Billionaire Bicenergy Founder – Photos

Popular billionaire daughter, Adama Indimi, formerly linked to Nigerian musician DBanj, is currently getting married to her billionaire hubby Prince Malik Ado Ibrahim, founder of Bicenergy. The bride’s family have been documenting and gushing about the bride on their instagram handles with the hashtag #shesaidado.

The wedding ceremony between the couple commenced on Friday, with the Sa lalle ceremony in keeping with their kanuri tradition.

Congratulations to them.

