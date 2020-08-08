Moment Big Brother Cameroon Kitchen Caught Fire, Female Housemates Run For Cover – VIDEO

See the Moment Big Brother Cameroon Kitchen Caught Fire, Female Housemates Run An explosion rocked the Big Brother cameroon house leaving housemates panicky.

The source of the explosion was a microwave in the kitchen being used by a female housemate who ran off on seeing the explosion. Social media has been trending with Cameroon since the incident.

67 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)