Moment Big Brother Cameroon Kitchen Caught Fire, Female Housemates Run For Cover – VIDEO

August 8, 2020

See the Moment Big Brother Cameroon Kitchen Caught Fire, Female Housemates RunAn explosion rocked the Big Brother cameroon house leaving housemates panicky.

The source of the explosion was a microwave in the kitchen being used by a female housemate who ran off on seeing the explosion. Social media has been trending with Cameroon since the incident.

