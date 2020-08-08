Lady Loses Her Life Investments To Flood In Nibo, Anambra – Photo

See the Huge Fish Farm in Devastated by flood in Nibo, Anambra State

A hardworking female entrepreneur lost her Millions worth of Investments to flood in Nibo, Anambra, According to 001.ng, all the efforts to get the state government for intervention has allegedly hit the wall too.

A blazing female entrepreneur who lost her means of livelihood to flood in Nibo Awka Anambra state. Her name is Cassandra Oma ndulue, the founder of Ndulue Farms and Fisheries—a Catfish farm which prior to the flood disaster was the biggest fish farm around Awka and its environs.

The farm held a capacity of between 90,000-120,000 catfishes in each cycle of production with over fifteen employees. But unfortunately, the farm was lost to flood, and an investment of over fifty million naira was lost in one day after a heavy downpour.

According to statistics, Anambra state has the highest demand for catfish in all of the southeast, considering that there are over 400 hotels and thousands of restaurants and bars whose major, most sought after delicacy is point and kill (catfish) with the capital city Awka Housing over 50% of them.

Little wonder why the demand for catfish in Anambra is always exceedingly high. But unfortunately, there are just very few functional fish farms within the state and Oma exploring the in demand opportunity.. As a matter of fact, 90% of fishes consumed in Anambra state are bought from towns like Lagos, Ijebu Ode, Eriwe, Ikorodu, Ibadan and even far Illorin.

On Mondays and Thursdays of every week, over a hundred tonnes of catfish are brought in from the west to different towns in Anambra state.

Aside from the entrepreneur who lost her means of livelihood to flood, Over fifteen employees of the fish farm in Nibo devastated by flood are now out of job.

58 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)