Hyundai Dealership Employed Dog As Sales Person With I.D, Desk In Brazil

Persistency gets you places. Especially into people’s hearts.

Early 2020, the staff at a Hyundai Prime dealership noticed the dog hanging around.

At first, they thought it was just a temporary thing and the pup would soon move on to search for happiness elsewhere but as time went by, one thing became evident he was determined to stay. So they let him.

69 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)