Funny Video Of Oyinbo (White Man) And His Yoruba Bride On Wedding Day – WATCH

This is a very hilarious moment a White groom couldnt but make the entire guest laugh on his wedding day to his Nigerian bride of Yoruba origin. In the clip, the groom was asked to utter some statements in Yoruba language, which he failed woefully.

At a point he was asked to carry his bride, which turned out to be a disaster. They both fell to the ground. WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

60 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)