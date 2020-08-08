3 Ways APC Made A Mistake By Allowing Tinubu Address The Edo State Crisis – Must Read

Following the current crisis in Edo State ahead of the 2020 Edo State governorship election, there has been series of events happening with the Edo State national assembly complex being destroyed, Speaker of the House being impeached with his deputy as a new speaker was appointed by 17 lawmakers of the Edo State House Of Assembly under the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Following this, former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is the member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has addressed the issue of Edo Crisis as he claimed that Obaseki Has committed Impeachable offences.

APC have made a mistake by letting Tinubu come into the picture following the Edo State crisis.

1. As we all know that the current slogan in the mouth of all Edo citizens ahead of the 2020 edo state election is “Edo no be Lagos“, why allow a former leader of Lagos state interfere as the Edo citizens hope to eliminate godfatherism in the state?

This might make them think otherwise.

2. Bringing Tinubu into the picture is just like going against the will of the Edo State citizens.

Now, most of them we’ll see it from the angle that they want to make Edo State like Lagos even stigma of “Edo no be Lagos” is very rife.

How could they have allowed Tinubu to address Edo when a stigma of “Edo no be Lagos” is very rife

3. Also, with the introduction of Tinubu, they just successfully made the election between Obaseki and Oshomole, removing the governorship candidate, Ize-Iyamu from the picture.

What’s your opinion on this?

60 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)