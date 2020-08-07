Fake Dollars Recovered from Syndicate in Ogun State

Two members of a syndicate who specialized in duping unsuspecting members of the public of their hard earned money under the pretence of ‘washing dollars’ for them have been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command. The two suspects; Chika Kasarachi and Ifeanyi Okechuckwu were arrested following a complaint by one Omeh Chidebere Ishoke who reported at Sango police station that he was accosted by the suspects who lured him to their hideout at Koleosho Street.

The suspect also collected his MP3 mini speaker valued at N68,000 but no dollar was given to him at the end.

Upon the report, the DPO, Sango Police Station, Godwin Idehai quickly led his men to their hideout where the two suspects were apprehended.

On interrogation, they confessed being fraudsters who have duped many unsuspecting people using the same method.

Recovered from them are unidentified liquid substance, several fake American dollars and assorted charms.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun has ordered a massive manhunt for other members of the syndicate who are on the run.

He also directed that the past activities of the suspects should be properly investigated with the view to bringing their nefarious activities to an end.

The CP therefore warned members of the public to beware of those who are out to swindle them and that they should stop being gullible.

