Terrifying Moment A Bride Posing For Photographs On Her Wedding Day Is Rocked By The Explosion In Beirut – VIDEO

The Terrifying Moment A Bride Posing For Photographs On Her Wedding Day Is Rocked By The Explosion In Beirut

In the video, the bride dressed in a beautiful white gown was posing for the camera before the shoot was interrupted by massive explosion. The impact of the blast sent everyone running for their lives, including the bride.

The massive explosion rocked Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, August 4, killing dozens and injuring thousands of people. The explosion also destroyed so many buildings and vehicles.

It has been reported that a welder ignited 2,700 tons of explosive chemicals which was stored in a warehouse without safety measures since 2014.

The Ammonium nitrate which exploded is mainly used as a fertilizer but has also been linked to terror attacks after being used in homemade bombs.

See Video Below;

