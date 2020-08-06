See Moment A Nigerian Nanny Rescued Her Boss’ Child During The Explosion That Rocked Beirut – VIDEO

A video is currently circulating online showing a nanny rescuing the baby during the explosion.

The Moment A Nanny Rescued Her Boss’ Child During The Explosion That Rocked Beirut

A nanny is currently being celebrated online after a video of her rescuing her boss’s daughter during the explosion that rocked Beirut, surfaced online.

The video shows the nanny moving swiftly to carry the child away after the explosion shattered some parts of their home. The timely intervention of the nanny saved the child from getting injured or being killed.

Watch The Video Below;

View this post on Instagram Nanny caught on camera rescuing her boss’s child during the explosion in Beirut A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Aug 5, 2020 at 5:17am PDT

