How This Brilliant Black Girl Left Africa To Become Best Graduating Student In Canada – Photo

A brilliant African girl has made the continent proud after going to Canada to set a record. Shamima Opoku Amankwah

A brilliant girl who grew up in Ghana, left Wesley Girls’ SHS when she was in year one, flew abroad and ended up becoming the best graduating student at the Our Lord Secondary School in Canada has been praised.

The girl identified as Shamima Opoku Amankwah in an interview with YEN.com.gh, said she is originally Canadian but spent most of her formative years in Ghana.

Shamima attended Ridge school from inception to junior high school after which she went to Wesley Girls and left Ghana the next year.

The young lady’s education has always been characterised by high performance as she indicates that there was never a moment when she placed second when she was in junior high school in Ghana.

At the Our Lord Secondary School in Canada, she graduated with a whopping 94% average and swept three academic gold medals for Philosophy, Changes in Society and Canadian Family Studies.

Currently, Shamima is on the way to becoming a certified insurance agent and is also an honours student at Ryerson University pursuing a degree in criminology.

At the same time, the smart lady is about to complete a law course at Yale University. Shamima mentions that her journey has not been completely rosy as some might think.

There were tough moments including suffering anaemia, facing societal challenges of being a young woman and lacking the support of some vital people in her life.

Yet, through it all, she has thrived to achieve her goals and ambitions.

