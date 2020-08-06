How Cameroonian Lady was Shot Dead After Twerking – VIDEO

So sad …This viral video reaching us at Naijabizcom news desk is of a Cameroonian lady was said to have been allegedly shot by her boyfriend after a video where she was twerking for another random man surfaced online.

In the slide you can hear background voices of the alleged murderers. Other sources claimed that she was killed by separatist fighters in Cameron, the exact cause of death of the girl has not been confirmed, we will keep you posted with more details. Please share this post.

14 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)