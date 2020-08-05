Power generation hits peak at 5,377MW

The power sector has recorded a peak generation of 5,377 megawatts, the Transmission Company of Nigeria has said.

It disclosed this in a tweet via its official Twitter handle and stated that the new record was achieved on August 1, 2020.

TCN said the new record surpassed the previous peak generation figure of 5,375MW recorded on the national grid in 2019.

It said, “The TCN hereby states that it has recorded an enhanced all-time peak generation of 5,377.8 MW on 01/08/2020 at 21:30hrs.”

“The new peak, which surpasses the previous one recorded on 07/02/2019 by 2.8MW, was successfully transmitted to distribution load centres nationwide.”

54 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)