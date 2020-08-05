How Parts Of Beyoncé And Wizkid ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Music Video was Leaked – Must Read

Ahead of its official debut on Disney, Beyoncé dropped the official video for “Already” from her visual ‘Black Is King’ album that was released today. As well as this unveiling, she also released a deluxe edition of The Lion King: The Gift. Described as a visual album to go alongside her Lion King album, Black Is King features Beyoncé’s “Already” to which the video was due to premiere on Disney Plus just hours before Beyonce herself shared the video on social media.

On November 11, 2019, news broke that Nigerian superstar and Beyonce had started shooting the music video for fan-favourite, ‘Brown Skin Girl.’

On July 31, 2020, Beyonce teased the video for ‘Brown Skin Girl.’ The BET Her Award-winning song featuring Wizkid, Saint JHN and Blue Ivy. This comes after ‘Black Is King’ was released on Disney+.

#BLACKISKING — A Film by Beyoncé. July 31st at 12AM PST // 3AM EST on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/oo8HbdJt7s — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) July 30, 2020

