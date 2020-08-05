Dagrin Death, 10 Years After: The Accident, His Burial & Grave In Pictures

Anytime you hear about the name Dagrin, the word “legend” is not usually far from it. This is as a result of the life and times of the young and vibrant rapper who was considered as the mouthpiece of the masses then.

Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun a.k.a Barack O’Grin was a singer and a rapper who specialised in using English, Yoruba and pidgin English to create a lyrical masterpiece for his fans.

Back in 2009, he was rap star. His sophomore album was turning heads in the late 2009 and 2010. He was widely regarded as the new rap messiah. His brand of reality rap- a hustler’s dream, ambition and nightmares resonated well with millions of young Nigerians who were on the same path.

Unfortunately, Dagrin’s fame and progress was cut short when he suffered a ghastly motor accident On April 14, 2010.

Dagrin had a fatal accident as his car, a Nissan Maxima rammed into a stationary truck at night. There were unverified reports that Dagrin was drunk on the day of the incident as he never saw the truck that was parked opposite a police station.Dagrin went into a coma as a result of the collision and suffered internal bleeding which ultimately led to his death. At the time of the incident, there were conflicting reports on his health as some revealed that he was doing fine while others said he was in a critical condition. He was however pronounced dead later on and was laid to rest on Friday, April 30, 2010.

He was born on October 25, 1984 in Ogun state, Nigeria. His musical career began in 1994 till he passed away in 2010. In 2010, he was nominated for the Nigerian Entertainment Awards for Best Album (C.E.O.), Hottest Single “Pon Pon Pon”, Best Rap Act and Best Collaboration with vocals.

His album C.E.O. (Chief executive Omota English: Chief Executive Thug) won the Hip hop World Award 2010 for best rap album. From it came the singles “Pon Pon Pon”, and “Kondo” among others.Signed under the Label Misofunyin Entertainment, he also worked with superstars such as Sossick, D.J Neptune, MI, 9ice, Reminisce, Konga, Omawunmi, Ruggedman, Kode, OritseFemi, Kenny St. Brown, Sheyman, Dr. Frabz, Frenzy among others.

Dagrin was just 25-year-old when he passed away and was buried in 2010. His remains were laid to rest at the Atan Cemetery, Lagos state on Friday, April 30, 2010.

It is safe to say that DaGrin remains one of the Nigerian rappers who revolutionised the Nigerian rap industry. His music portrayed a cultural significance and societal realities an average Nigerian youth faces on the streets.

A movie of his life chronicles titled Ghetto Dreamz, starring Trybson Dudukoko, and Doris Simeon-Ademinokan as his girlfriend was made and released in April 2011. The movie title was inspired by a track off his “CEO” album titled “Ghetto Dreams.

May he keep resting in peace!

73 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)