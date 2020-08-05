Anambra COVID-19 Taskforce Members R@pe A Girl Inside A Bus – Photo

Some Anambra State task force officials have been nabbed while allegedly s*xually m0lesting a girl they accused of flouting the law on wearing of face mask. From The Information Reaching NAIJACOVER DESK This Afternoon, The task force officials were accused of taking advantage of the girl in their vehicle at Nkpor community of the state.

The incident which attracted the attention of some residents of the community, led to the destruction of some parts of their vehicle, NaijaCover Reports.

Facebook user, Chinedu Saint Bede Onwuka wrote on Facebook; Suspected members of Anambra covid-19 task force were caught molesting and a having c@rnal knowledge of a young girl inside their vehicle at Nkpor – whom they claimed flouted the law mandating the wear of Facemask in the State.

63 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 8 times, 16 visits today)