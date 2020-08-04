How Drug-Smuggling Cat Escaped From Prison In Sri Lanka

Drug-smuggling cat’ who was jailed after being found with heroin and sim cards tied around his neck ESCAPES from his cell in Sri Lanka

A cat detained at Sri Lanka’s main prison while allegedly trying to smuggle drugs and cell phone SIM cards has escaped, media reports said Monday.

The feline was detected by jail intelligence officials on Saturday at the high-security Welikada Prison, a police official said.

He said nearly two grams of heroin, two SIM cards and a memory chip were found in a small plastic bag tied around the cat’s neck.

But it escaped on Sunday from a prison room where it was kept, the Aruna newspaper said.

There was no immediate comment from prison authorities.

The prison had reported an increase in incidents of people throwing small packets of drugs, cell phones and phone chargers over the walls in recent weeks.

Sri Lanka is battling a major drug problem with some anti-narcotics detectives also implicated in selling confiscated drugs.

What do you think the government should do if it’s caught?

14 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)