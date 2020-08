Just to see how our fellow country men think and act, following the video made by Dr. Stella Immanuel on effectiveness of Hydoxychloroquine sulfate as a treatment for Covid-19. They have suddenly inflated the price from N2500 to N50,000. Why are Nigerians like this?

Can you push this to FP to create an awareness on this wicked behaviour.

55 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)