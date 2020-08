Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of the Loveworld ministries has frowned at why Government in Nigeria is watching its best brains exit the country in droves. The cleric and serial entrepreneur advocates that the solution is for us to put people with brains in position of leadership. What do you think?

