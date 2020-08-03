Man Escapes Death While Trying To Butcher An Angry Cow During Sallah – VIDEO

A man’s lucky charm worked for him today after escaped being crushed to death by an angry cow that was set for slaughter.

As seen in the video, the man was trying to cow as it is normally done while trying to butcher a cow.

The cow angrily attacked the man and used it’s horn to pin the man on the ground. The man tried to escape, but it took him a while to break free from the cow.

Onlookers who witness the attack ran for safety and refused to approach the cow at the time he attacked the man.

