Lady Stabs Her Boyfriend To Death In Lagos Over Cheating – Photo

Sad news reaching has it that a 24-year-old woman has been arrested by the Lagos state police for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death over alleged cheating. The woman named Nkechi, aka Omalicha, allegedly attacked Auwal Suleiman, 26, yesterday, August 1st, 2020, at their residence in Sagbokoji Island, Apapa, Lagos State,Nigeria.

The couple started dating in 2018 and began living together in 2019. On August 1, 2020, they got into a heated argument over alleged cheating and during the argument, the suspect took a knife and stabbed her boyfriend to death.

71 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)