FRSC Demotes Officers Who Assaulted Man Who Stripped in Benin – VIDEO

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC has demoted its officers who were involved in an altercation with a tricycle rider in a video recorded in Benin, Edo state. While the traffic offender has also been charged to court.

The officers were demoted after a panel constituted by the Corps conducted an investigation into the incident. The recommended of the panel being that the 7-man patrol team involved in the incident be sanctioned with the award of loss of seniority and reduction in rank.

The case against the erring driver was filed in charge number; MEV/177C/2020, on 22 July, 2020 before His Worship, Magistrate( Mrs )E. Ojehumen at the Evbuoriaria Magistrate Court 8, Sapele road, Benin.

During the proceedings, the defendant pleaded not guilty to a 2 count charge bordering on breach of public peace and malicious damage of FRSC Patrol Vehicle.

The Counsel to the defendant eventually applied for bail which was granted by the Court, and the case was adjourned to 5 August, 2020 for further hearing.

The Corps Marshal has further directed the redeployment of the affected FRSC staff from their present Command in addition to the reduction in rank that was awarded by the Disciplinary Panel against the affected personnel having been investigated and found liable of patrol misconduct, incivility, unprofessional and unethical behaviour towards a road traffic offender; acts that contradict the patrol operational ethics of the Corps.

