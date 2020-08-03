BBNaija: Ka3na And Lilo Have Been Evicted

#BBNaija : Ka3na and Lilo Has Been Evicted From The Big Brother Naija Lockdown House. Ka3na and Lilo have been evicted from Big Brother Naija house.

This was announced by Ebuka during the first BBNaija Lockdown Live show, held on Sunday.

#BBKa3na is the first Housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija Lockdown House as Lilo joins her. Hope they dont forget what they have learnt in the bIG brother naija house. We love them and wish them.

Four housemates; Lilo, Eric, Praise and Ka3na were the initial housemates on the eviction list.

However, the Head of House and Deputy Head of House were automatically saved from eviction.

71 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)