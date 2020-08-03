Atalanta Forward Josip Ilicic Caught His Wife Cheating, May Not Play Against PSG

Betrayal that shook the world of football! Josip Ilicic caught his wife with another man. After the big deception, the Italian football press made headlines.

Josip Ilicic Upset After Betrayal

Josip Ilicic, one of the star footballers of Atalanta, who was blowing like a storm and breaking goal records this season in Italy Serie A, was shocked by his life. The star footballer who went to his country Slovenia to surprise, caught his wife with another man. It was learned that Ilicic, whose psychology was impaired, could leave football.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s team, which impresses everyone with the football they played in Serie A, has dark clouds over Atalanta. It has been stated that Josip Ilicic, who has not been able to practice with the team even though he has not been injured for a while, will not be able to be against PSG as well. It was claimed that the cause of this mood of 32-year-old football player was betrayal.

He went for surprise, his wife is cheating!

According to reports, Ilicic caught him with someone else when his country went to Slovenia to surprise his wife. It was underlined that after the incident of the Slovenian football player, he was in a depression that could go to retirement when he was 32 years old.

Lives With Fear of Death

It is stated that the star player went back to his country Slovenia on Friday to “solve his personal problems”. It was also claimed that Josip Ilicic was also afraid of death due to coronavirus other than betrayal.

It has been stated that the 32-year-old footballer’s fear of death syndrome restarted due to coronavirus and therefore it was difficult to concentrate on football.

Josip Ilicic: ALL THE TEAM SUPPORTING

Ilicic performed 15 goals and 5 assists in 26 games in Serie A this season with the Atalanta form. Slovenian football player managed to score 5 goals in 7 matches in the Champions League. Despite losing 2-0 to Inter in the last game of Serie A, Atalanta supported the whole team at the end of the match in Atalanta, which guaranteed to play in the Champions League next year.

67 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)