At 78, Ebenezer Obey says he will Remarry Soon
Juju music maestro, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey says he is set to remarry very soon.
Obey, who lost his wife in 2011, said he would soon get married, but not to a younger woman.
In an interview with the Nation, he said the companionship of a wife is a good thing and not against God’s rule.
“So, I am here, I can marry at any time; not just for the sake of marriage as it is, but for the sake of companionship, because what else do I want?
“I have children, grandchildren and even great grandchildren. So I have been blessed. It is not like I am looking for a wife that would conceive babies. As long as I still have life, you will hear when the time for marriage comes.”
Obey added that he would never marry a young lady at his age, but that he would marry a woman who is 60 years and above.
“Marry a young lady? It’s a foolish old man that will say he wants to marry a young lady. The young lady has just started her life and definitely is virile and strong.
“Someone like me should be thinking of a woman who is 60 or above. And when I do it soon, everyone will know,” he said.
According to him, he still missed his first wife and that he had seen her in his dreams so many times.
