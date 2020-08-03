2020 Science & Engineering International Excellence scholarship At University of Manchester – UK

The University of Manchester – UK is thrilled to announce the Science & Engineering International Excellence scholarship to individuals who are interested in studying a degree program at the Institution.

The Manchester Science and Engineering International Excellence scholarships are open to all international fee paying, self-funded students and will be considered based on their UCAS application.

Application Deadline: October 1, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: £3,000 per year

Number of Awards: 20

Eligibility:

Applicants should be international fee-paying, self-funded students.

Applicants should maintain a 60% average performance each year to qualify for annual payments Offer holders should have chosen Manchester as firm choice

Applicants must be fully registered with the eligible department on an undergraduate degree course as a new student.

Applicants must possess an offer of a place within the faculty at the University of Manchester

How To Apply: There will be no separate application process. All students who have received an offer to study within the faculty at the University of Manchester will automatically be considered for this application

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

