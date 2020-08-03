2020 Need-Based Funding At College of Wooster – USA

The College of Wooster – USA is offering the Need-Based Funding to International students who are seeking to study a degree program at the Institution.

The college helps students cultivate abilities and skills valued by employers. It provides not only transformational education but also mentoring and guidance. Here, students can find a great range of academic programmes, and opportunities like internships and scholarships, etc.

Application Deadline: November 1, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: Full tuition fee

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must be international students

Applicants must be intended to apply for an undergraduate programme at College of Wooster

Applicants should demonstrate genuine financial need.

How To Apply: Applicants will have to enroll in an undergraduate degree programme at the College of Wooster. After successfully being registered in the course at the university, application will have to submit international student financial aid application form and the certificate of finances form.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

